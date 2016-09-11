Clinton campaign: Candidate became ill during 9/11 memorial service in NYC

NEW YORK — Hillary Clinton’s campaign says the Democratic presidential nominee left a 9/11 anniversary ceremony in New York after feeling “overheated.”

The campaign says she’s “feeling much better.”

Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill says in a statement Sunday that the former secretary of state attended the morning ceremony for 90 minutes “to pay her respects and greet some of the families of the fallen.

He adds, “During the ceremony, she felt overheated so departed to go to her daughter’s apartment, and is feeling much better.”

The statement offered no additional details, including whether Clinton required medical attention.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, second from right, departs after attending a ceremony at the Sept. 11 memorial, in New York, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, on the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_112390019-50937a7a5937446ba0b30a744a72590e-1.jpg Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, second from right, departs after attending a ceremony at the Sept. 11 memorial, in New York, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, on the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)