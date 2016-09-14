SCI-Dallas locked down after 2 inmates injured in fight

JACKSON TWP. — The State Correctional Institution at Dallas is under lockdown today after two inmates were assaulted with a homemade weapon and injured, according to prison officials.

According to officials: There was a fight between four inmates in the regular exercise yard around 8: 30 a.m. Two suffered injuries after being assaulted with a homemade weapon. The weapon was recovered by prison staff. The injured inmates were taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

No prison staff members were injured and the prison is locked down. The public was not at risk at any time.

By Jerry Lynott [email protected]