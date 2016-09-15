Wilkes-Barre council passes anti-discrimination ordinance

WILKES-BARRE — City council tonight passed an ordinance that provides protections to lesbian, gay, transgender and bisexual people and creates a forum for them to bring complaints involving discrimination in housing, work and public accommodations.

The anti-ordinance discrimination ordinance goes into effect in 10 days and council will follow up advertising for people to sit on the human relations commission to hear and address complaints.

By Jerry Lynott [email protected]