Man accused of strangling elderly woman heading to higher court on charges

WILKES-BARRE — A man accused of strangling an elderly woman will have his day in court.

Robert Czerpak, 44, appeared for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Thomas Malloy in the Luzerne County Courthouse Friday.

Malloy waived one count of criminal homicide and two counts each of theft and receiving stolen property to higher court.

Czerpak is accused of killing Eileen Riley, 77, as well as burglarizing her home and stealing her car on Aug. 4.

By Travis Kellar