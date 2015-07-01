Kalahari waterpark and hotel complex in Poconos holds colorful grand opening

By Eileen Godin

By Eileen Godin

POCONO MANOR — Three years in the making, Kalahari Resorts & Conventions unveiled phase one of its hotel and waterpark Wednesday.

Phase one encompasses 457-room eight-story hotel, a 100,000-square-foot indoor waterpark with a retractable roof, 65,000-square-foot flexible convention space, an indoor family activity center, a variety of stores, restaurants, and an outdoor waterpark.

Phase two, scheduled to be completed in 2017, includes an additional 100,000 square feet of indoor waterpark, convention space and over 400 guest rooms.

When the $350 million project is complete — the entire facility will encompass 150 acres off Route 314 and carry the title of “America’s largest indoor water park,” Travis Nelson, son of Todd Nelson, owner of Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, said.

Some of the nearly 700 attendees were heard saying “this is huge,” and “it’s incredible,” referencing the size of the facility and authentic African-themed decor.

Even state Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, said, “The African safari is awesome and spectacular.”

“We like to make them (resorts) big and for everybody,” company owner Todd Nelson said. “We learned you need to provide all the amenities of a Las Vegas hotel.”

Going big has its rewards for the Pocono region:

• Nelson’s Pocono investment has resulted in the creation of 700 new jobs.

• Another 300 jobs will be available following the completion of phase two.

• The three-year construction process created 1,500 construction jobs that will continue with the build of phase two.

“This (resort) is absolutely incredible,” Dennis Davin, secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, said. “Having Kalahari here will highlight tourism and bring jobs into the area. About one in 15 employees work in the tourism industry.”

Pennsylvania’s growing tourism industry has provided nearly $4.1 billion in state and local tax revenues.

For his investment and development of Kalahari Resorts & Conventions, Nelson received a Certificate of Recognition for creating family-sustaining jobs from state Sen. Mario Scavello, R-Mount Pocono.

Nelson said he first set eyes on the Pocono region 10 years ago. He was drawn to the region’s proximity to metropolitan areas in New York and Philadelphia.

“The Wilkes-Barre and Scranton areas are just an important as the metro areas,” Travis said.

Travis confirmed the waterpark, restaurants, retail apparel, candy and coffee shops are available for everyone, guests and non-guests, to use.

“Waterpark-only tickets can be purchased in advanced on our website,” Travis Nelson said. “We encourage people to purchase them in advance because there are only a certain amount released a day.”

Waterpark only admission is $39.95 per person and children three and under are free, he said.

Nelson, his five children and wife, own and operate three Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin; Sandusky, Ohio and the Poconos.

Reach Eileen Godin at 570-991-6387 or on Twitter @TLNews.