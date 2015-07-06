Cost, insurance limitations keep many from dental treatment

By Geri Gibbons [email protected]

Kingston dentist Loren Grossman believes the failure to value oral health and understand the mouth as the gateway to the body has impeded people’s ability to achieve good overall health.

Maxine Feinberg, president of the American Dental Association, in a statement referencing that failure, seems to agree with him.

“It can negatively affect anyone, but it is particularly devastating to low-income people who lack dental coverage or who for other reasons don’t seek or receive regular care,” Feinberg said.

In dentistry, as in life, the bottom line seems to be the bottom line, and although recent changes to both federal law and state programs have attempted to better address medical needs, dental health services have fallen through the cracks for many.

Jean Chapin, billing coordinator for Grossman’s dental office said several categories of patients are of special concern.

For those who have recently lost their job or are transitioning to another job, COBRA a supplemental insurance policy that provides temporary coverage, is an option, but Chapin said high premiums associated with the program often make it an unrealistic expense.

Those who have recently retired, often significantly reduce or lose their dental insurance, at a time when they most need it.

“With people living longer and keeping their teeth longer, maintenance of dental health is increasingly important over the life span.”

Young adults, who have lost benefits previously available to them as children, often find themselves without financial resources necessary to subsidize their own dental care.

According to a representative from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, revisions to Medical Assistance which became effective as of January of this year, made dental services increasingly available to adult, including young adult, residents of the state, because they are now linked to income and not age.

For example, a single adult can make up to $1,300 per month and still be eligible for medical assistance which includes dental.

Youths going without

Still, many young people still fall between the cracks.

For example, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) provides dental coverage for young people up to the age of 19, with many then left without insurance.

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) now mandates adults obtain health insurance through the private or federally-facilitated marketplace, however, its requirement for “minimum essential coverage” does not include dental.

And although recent changes in federal law have made it possible for young adults to remain on their parents’ medical insurance plans until age 26, for many of them, it’s not an option.

They find themselves seeking jobs or entering the workforce, without dental insurance, at a time when dental insurance is essential.

At the “tipping point,” of their lives, where their ability to look their best, to function at their best and to maximize their health, lack of dental service presents if not a total road block, at least an obstacle to success.

Insurance issues

According to Grossman, not only have annual maximum allowable reimbursement rates from insurances remained low for each patient — often about $1,000, he said — maximum reimbursements to providers have remained relatively the same over the last twenty years.

Those with dental insurance often have co-payments that make extensive work such as root canals or crowns, cost-prohibitive.

Often, both dentists and patients must be motivated to seek innovative solutions to insure long term success.

Grossman encourages patients to look into financing dental care and assists in effectively planning and financing of a patient’s necessary work.

He said more people are now utilizing private dental insurances, which although incurring an additional monthly expenses in the short term, often make it possible for patients to maintain dental health in the long term.

As a dentist, Grossman acknowledges that even beyond healthy infection-free teeth that allow people to maintain good nutrition and optimize their opportunity for overall good health, people also focus cosmetic issues when it comes to their smile.

“People believe they have better social lives and more successful careers if they lead with an attractive smile,” he said, “It is for this reason that we work with people who not only want to be as healthy as possible, but also to look the best they can in the long term.”

Comprehensive approach

Dr. Doreen Santos, president of the Luzerne County Dental Society Association, said dental issues must be addressed comprehensively and in the long term.

Patients who have insurance, must show up for a series of appointments, first for initial planning of services and then comply with that plan.

“Often when a tooth stops hurting, patients will stop coming in for appointment,” she said, “then they lose their insurance and the tooth will again become problematic.”

Dental staff must be aware of the parameters of patient insurance, utilizing it in the most effective way.

Both patients and staff must also be aware of financing available, the likelihood of obtaining it and the most effective ways to use funding.

Seeking solutions

Colette Jesikiewicz, Pittston, a Fellow of the American Dental Assistants Association (ADAA), and a dental receptionist, said even those who have medical assistance have difficultly locating dentists who will accept it.

“Not all dentists accept medical assistance,” she said, “and often it is very difficult to find a dental specialist that takes it.”

If necessary, information about the provision of subsidized services and clinics needs to be available to patients, so if they need to think or travel “outside the box,” they are aware of the opportunity to do so.

Locally, the Rural Health Corporation provides three dental offices, two in Luzerne and one in Wyoming County.

Serving the needs of both individuals and families the clinic charges for services, but does accept Medicaid, most commercial insurances, and offers a sliding fee program on the basis of income for those who qualify.

The Care and Concern Clinic, Pittston, has a dentist available during specific Wednesday night clinics, with referrals to other dentists mostly for basic and emergency care.

For those who need more extensive services, the Temple University’s Maurice H. Kohlberg’s School of Dentistry clinic, two hours away, provides implants, orthodontics, and emergency care to patients with a focus on comprehensive care.

One patient, who requested not to be identified, said that although implants received at the Kohlberg clinic took about nine visits, did have some associated costs and meant “too much time spent on the Northeast Extension (of the Pennsylvania Turnpike),” receiving extensive quality care at a reasonable price was well worth it.

“If it wasn’t for the availability of the clinic, the willingness of my own dentist to work with staff there, and some funding available to me throughout the whole process, I can’t picture what my life would be like now,” he said, “I can’t picture being able to work, being successful in my career, eating in a healthy way and feeling comfortable in social situations.”

Volunteering

Jesikiewicz goes beyond simply providing quality clerical and clinical services at the dental offices of LaFoca, Smith and Santos.

Motivated by the belief that dental services should be available to those who need them, Jesikiewicz volunteers her time once a year to participate in a non-profit effort entitled Mission of Mercy in Pennsylvania (MOM-n-PA), making dental services available to the underserved.

“Its first come, first served, so often people line up early in the morning in the hopes that they can receive dental services,” she said.