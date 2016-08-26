Sunshine, hot temperatures expected in the Wyoming Valley this weekend

Sunshine and hot temperatures are expected this weekend in the Wyoming Valley.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 74 degrees as of 6:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and mostly cloudy skies were reported.

Mostly sunny skies are expected today, along with isolated showers between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. The high will be near 87.

Mostly clear skies will follow into tonight, with a low around 63.

Sunny skies are predicted for Saturday, with a high near 87. Mostly clear skies will follow into Saturday night, with a low around 65.

Sunny skies will round out the weekend on Sunday, with high near 87.

Partly cloudy skies are predicted for Sunday night, along with some isolated showers and thunderstorms. The low will be around 67.

Be sure to check out the Times Leader’s weather page for up-to-date forecast information and radar!

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_NWSLogo_400x400-10.jpg

By Travis Kellar [email protected]