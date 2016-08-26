August 26th, 2016 - 7:32 am

AAA: National average gas price continued to climb overnight


The national average gas price continued to climb overnight, but the local and state average prices held steady.

AAA Mid-Atlantic provided the following data for today’s average gas prices:

• Wilkes-Barre area gas average at $2.31 today, unchanged overnight and up 9 cents in the last week.

• Pennsylvania gas average at $2.32 today, unchanged overnight and up 8 cents in the last week.

• National gas average at $2.21 today, up a penny overnight, up 7 cents in the last week.

By Travis Kellar

Reach Travis Kellar at 570-991-6389 or on Twitter @TLNews

