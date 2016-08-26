State police alerting residents to utilities scam

Pennsylvania State Police are alerting residents about a telephone scam with callers claiming to be from PP&L Utilities.

State police said they’ve received multiple complaints from individuals in Hazle Township and surrounding areas receiving a pre-recorded telephone message. The message relates to setting up, discontinuing or interruption of utilities.

The telephone number being utilized is 844-298-6930.

State police said PP&L is aware of the telephone scam and are urging customers with suspicious telephone calls to call the local PP&L service center.