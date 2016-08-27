Beyond the Byline: Tinsel Town should show more respect for our town and Florence Foster Jenkins

WILKES-BARRE — Driving home from work the other day, I saw the sign for “Hollenback Cemetery,” so I veered my car through the gate and along the winding road.

I had seen the movie — “Florence Foster Jenkins” — the night before and remembered that she was interred in her family’s mausoleum in Hollenback Cemetery. Not having a clue where her final resting place was, I just drove around. It didn’t take me long to find it.

I parked the car, got out and walked to the doors of the rather large mausoleum. Like some sort of eerie, weird tombstone tourist, I peered through the glass doors to see what was inside.

And there it was — Florence Foster’s crypt with her date of birth (July 19, 1868) and date of death (Nov. 26, 1944).

It was an odd feeling. I have passed by Hollenback Cemetery hundreds of times in my lifetime, never knowing much about the historical significance of many of its, err, residents.

This might sound odd, as well — I thought it was cool to stand in front of the final resting place of a woman portrayed by Meryl Streep in a Hollywood movie.

Like I said, I went to see the movie about this woman — Florence Foster Jenkins — who was a popular singer who couldn’t really sing. Actually, she was awful. She was born and raised in Wilkes-Barre and is buried in Hollenback Cemetery in Wilkes-Barre.

But Wilkes-Barre doesn’t even get a mention in this movie.

Not a mention.

I’m thinking what’s the big deal here? I guess it was a nice story and I could see she was a nice lady. After all, she was from Wilkes-Barre.

But I mean Meryl Streep? Oscar talk? Maybe, but I don’t think so.

It was an OK movie, but kind of an easy role to play. I know a lot of people who could play the lead role of a singer who couldn’t sing — people who sing in the car or in the shower, but never in public. Florence? Well, she sang at Carnegie Hall.

And if you play up Wilkes-Barre, now you’ve got something.

Otherwise, you’ve got a big budget movie with big name stars focusing on making fun of a good-hearted woman who loved to sing but, as my uncle used to say, couldn’t carry a note in a bucket.

Even more disturbing is that I had to travel to Moosic to see the movie because it was not playing in Wilkes-Barre. How the heck does that happen? A major motion picture about a woman from Wilkes-Barre, who is buried in Wilkes-Barre, and the Wilkes-Barre movie theater doesn’t see how that might play well — in Wilkes-Barre? “Ben-Hur” was playing in Wilkes-Barre, but I don’t think he was from the city.

So I look into this Florence Foster Jenkins woman. I wasn’t going to believe much of what I had seen in a movie that failed to mention Wilkes-Barre. I wanted to get a more complete picture of Florence.

I learned she grew up in the city and her family lived on South Franklin Street — first at 124 and later at 17. I’m not sure if either of those buildings still exist — at least I couldn’t find them on my three trips around the block. Each time I slowed down to peer at the addresses, some impatient drivers behind me would lay on their horns. Give me a break — I’m searching history here.

I found out the Foster family attended St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on South Franklin Street, which would be located almost next door to the Foster residence at 17 S. Franklin St.

This is all very interesting stuff. Maybe not to Hollywood moguls or to Meryl Streep, but to me, it is. I’m told Ms. Streep has been invited to visit Florence’s gravesite but, not surprisingly, the Oscar winner has yet to accept.

If I were to be cast in an Oscar-caliber movie role, I would want to know everything there is to know about the character whose life I have been entrusted to portray on the big screen.

I sure hope Meryl Streep reads that, has a conscience and honors Florence by visiting her hometown and her final resting place.

I don’t care if Meryl Streep tells anybody she’s coming to visit Florence. She can do it under the radar.

It would be a wonderful way to honor a woman who deserves this show of respect.

It was a nice film. And the nachos were pretty good. See ya at the movies.

Bill O’Boyle http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Oboyle_Bill-2-1-7.jpg Bill O’Boyle Florence Foster Jenkins http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_florence.foster.jenkins-4.jpg Florence Foster Jenkins