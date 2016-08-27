Police: Man tries to disarm officer during arrest

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man attempted to disarm a police officer early Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said they were called to a residence on Dana Street after a noise complaint.

According to police, originally family members came outside and said they would keep the noise down.

John Rivera, 47, then came outside, appearing to be intoxicated, and yelled obscenities to police, they said.

Police advised him to stop, but he refused. He then went back into the house and reemerged, according to police.

He was then advised that he was under arrest, and attempted to avoid arrest by running into the house, according to police.

Police said when they then tried to place him in custody using physical force, they were not successful, and then employed a tazer.

Rivera then tried to disarm the officer, attempting to get the tazer from the officer, according to police.

He was placed in custody and remanded to Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

By Geri Gibbons [email protected]