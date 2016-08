WILKES-BARRE — A 19-year-old female reported that she was raped at Casey Park on North Grant Street at about 4 a.m. on Friday morning.

According to police, the victim met two males who she knew at the park.

She said the two men then smoked marijuana and sexually assaulted her.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

By Geri Gibbons [email protected]