Sunshine, hot temperatures continue today and Sunday in the Wyoming Valley

Sunshine and hot temperatures are expected today and Sunday in the Wyoming Valley.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 71 degrees as of 8:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and fair skies were reported.

Today is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 88.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 67.

Mostly sunny skies are also expected for Sunday, with a high near 88.

On Sunday night, the forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a low around 70.

Monday is expected to be mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and a high near 85.

Monday night calls for partly cloudy skies and a low around 61.

