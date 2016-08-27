Police: Woman arrested after removing suspect items from bra

WILKES-BARRE — Police arrested a woman at about 7:40 a.m. on Saturday on Walnut Street while executing a warrant from Luzerne County.
Police said after Becky Joe Weaver, 28, was arrested for a warrant which was for retail theft, she was observed removing items from her bra and placing them in her purse.
In plain view was a hypodermic needle, according to police.
Police said the purse also contained two crack pipes, copper mesh, used heroin packets, heroin residue and a digital scale.
Suspect was also in possession of five Alprazolam tablets, a schedule four drug.
Weaver was transported to Luzerne County Correctional Facility to be lodged on the warrant.
