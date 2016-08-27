Potato pancakes big draw at Saint John the Baptist food festival

EDWARDSVILLE — George Harmanos has a deep-seeded love for potato pancakes.

So much so that the Bethlehem native drove 75 miles just so he could have a taste of one.

Harmanos and his wife, Mary Ann, sat under a tent at the Saint John the Baptist Orthodox Church on Zerby Avenue on Saturday, waiting for their names to be called to get the fried treats.

For nearly two decades, the church has been dishing out Eastern European specialties at its annual food festival. Saturday was no exception has it held its 18th annual event.

“We come every year,” George said, “every year for at least the past 10 years.”

There were barely any parking spots left as a crowd of guests filed into the church yard Saturday afternoon, getting tickets and choosing a line to stand in to wait for their favorite foods.

Pierogies. Potato pancakes. Haulski. Halupki. Goulash. Each specialty food boasted its own line of hungry fans, including a line for frozen homemade pierogies to take home – which started at a window opening in the church basement and ran to the end of the lot. An assortment of baked goods were also available, including nut roll, mini-pies and zucchini cakes.

“The local communities have a love for good, home-cooked food,” said Parrish Council President Kathy Harmanos.”That’s what keeps the festival going.”

Harmanos said the crowds grow more and more every year.

“Pierogies and potato pancakes, that’s what everyone wants,” she said.

Aside from the food — which the congregation has been preparing for weeks — the church also had cultural pieces for sale.

Under a small tent next to the yard’s entrance was a table full of intricate, handcrafted Eastern European pieces that patrons gazed over.

On one end of the table, an assortment of Pysanky eggs were carefully placed on top of one another — each one full of bright colors and intricate designs.

At the other end of the table, groups of wooden figurines painted as women and small girls stood, each one slightly smaller than its predecessor. Russian matryoshkas dolls are made to be opened at the center, with each figurine fitting inside one another from smallest to largest.

The festival also gave its guests the opportunity to win a variety of raffle baskets, ranging from food and home goods to jewelry, school supplies and children’s toys.

Proceeds from the event go toward the church’s building fund.

Jackii Swetts prepared dozens of homemade potato and cheese pierogi for the annual food festival at Saint John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Edwardsville on Saturday. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL-08282016-ethnic-foods-2.jpg Jackii Swetts prepared dozens of homemade potato and cheese pierogi for the annual food festival at Saint John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Edwardsville on Saturday. The tale was in the tasting for Lucille Dragon, of Edwardsville, and her friend Mary Ann Capp, of Pringle, at the annual St. John the Baptist Orthodox food festival. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL-08282016-ethnic-foods-3.jpg The tale was in the tasting for Lucille Dragon, of Edwardsville, and her friend Mary Ann Capp, of Pringle, at the annual St. John the Baptist Orthodox food festival. Matt Lipo, left, and Joe Wozniak carried out trays of home made stuffed cabbage. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL-08282016-ethnic-foods-4.jpg Matt Lipo, left, and Joe Wozniak carried out trays of home made stuffed cabbage. Chris Collura, left, serves up some pierogies to Helen Kowlick to take home. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL-08282016-ethnic-foods-5.jpg Chris Collura, left, serves up some pierogies to Helen Kowlick to take home. The scene at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Edwardsville featured home made breads, pastries, as well as pierogies, haluski, golumki and potato pancakes. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL-08282016-ethnic-foods-1.jpg The scene at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Edwardsville featured home made breads, pastries, as well as pierogies, haluski, golumki and potato pancakes.

By Marcella Kester For Times Leader