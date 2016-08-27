Hazleton Wine and Craft Beer Festival at big hit

HAZLE TWP. — Some say that if the joys of summer could be packed into a bottle, it would taste like dandelion wine.

If that’s true, Robert Mock was selling bottles of summer.

“It’s 100 percent dandelions, hand-picked one at a time from my pop’s farm in Beaver Valley,” the Rock Glen resident said of his Old World Style dandelion wine at the Hazleton Wine and Craft Beer Festival Saturday.

The event, which was held at the Babe Ruth Field, was sponsored by the Hazleton Rotary Club and featured 15 wine and craft beer vendors, live entertainment and a variety of food trucks.

Mock, 35 — owner of The Dandelion Winery Inc., along with his childhood friend Chris Teter, 36 — drew a crowd at his winery’s tent, entertaining guests with lively descriptions of each of the wines offered for tasting.

“It’s a 100-year-old recipe, and it’s been in my family for years,” said Mock. “It compliments meat, fish, pastas, lemon cakes, cannolis and all sorts of desserts.”

“It brings back memories,” said Bob Trishman, 60, of Hazle Township, who helped his grandpa make wine when he was a child. “I helped my Nono make it in the spring, and we went through neighbors’ backyards gathering up dandelions.”

Trishman said he hasn’t seen the wine anywhere since he was a kid and bought two bottles to take home.

“I got Old World Style Vanilla Honey for my wife and a dry wine for myself,” he said.

John Madden, a member of the Hazleton Rotary, took shelter from the beating sun under a tent to string together hard, sourdough pretzels into necklaces for event-goers to nibble on. He brought along his wife, Margo, and his sister-in-law, Nan Reily, who said she flew in from San Jose just to attend the festival.

The event was a fundraiser for the Hazleton Rotary’s Community Services Projects Committee, said Rotary President Pat Ward. It’s the fifth year the Rotary has held the event, and the first year it’s been held at the Babe Ruth Field.

“We always had it at Genetti’s in Hazleton,” said Ward. “This year we decided to expand it to add wine because of the popularity of wine. The event has quadrupled in size in five years.”

The many projects and charities the Rotary contributes to include the Boy Scouts, a grant to the Holy Rosary Parrish to help feed the homeless, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library through the United Way, a backpack program and Christmas shopping and a new coat program for needy children.

“You hear so many things about what’s bad in Hazleton, but this is what’s good,” Ward said. “We hope to have hundreds to come here and support us, and we’ll turn around and give back to our community.”

Joseph Slyconish, of L.T. Verrastro, pours beer for thirsty patrons during the Hazleton Wine and Craft Beer Festival in Hazle Township on Saturday. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL082816BeerFest1.jpg Joseph Slyconish, of L.T. Verrastro, pours beer for thirsty patrons during the Hazleton Wine and Craft Beer Festival in Hazle Township on Saturday. Darren Petrone, of Rolling Dough Mobile Pizzeria, finishes prepping a Margherita pizza at the Hazleton Wine and Craft Beer Festival. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL082816BeerFest2.jpg Darren Petrone, of Rolling Dough Mobile Pizzeria, finishes prepping a Margherita pizza at the Hazleton Wine and Craft Beer Festival. Samples from local wineries were available at the the Hazleton Wine and Craft Beer Festival. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL082816BeerFest3.jpg Samples from local wineries were available at the the Hazleton Wine and Craft Beer Festival.

By Camille Fioti For Times Leader