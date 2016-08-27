Garlic aficionados enjoy a weekend of music and garlic at area festival

DRUMS — The smell of garlic was in the air on Saturday, making hundreds of area residents crave the … um … fragrant vegetable in a myriad of food items.

Fortunately for those taken by the aroma, the cause of and solution to their cravings could be found at the same event — the 17th annual Zanolini Nursery & Country Shop Hot and Stinky Garlic & Herb Festival.

The festival celebrated all things garlic, including garlic brownies, garlic ice cream and garlic fudge.

Other food items, including sandwiches and sides dishes, were complemented by a generous addition of vegetable bulb, whether sprinkled on top or sauteed in garlic-laden butter.

The two-day festival also catered to those with a bit of a competitive spirit, with a pepper-eating competition held on Saturday and a garlic-eating competition scheduled for Sunday.

Many of the more than 40 vendors had peppermint-flavored mints on hand in order to make palatable the breath of those leaving the event.

Still most attendees said the flavor of the garlic and the spirit of the event made any residual smell worth it.

The festival was originally started in order to assist state garlic farmers, providing them with an opportunity to sell their product and showcasing it in various forms and recipes.

Paula Willis, owner of the nursery, said the event was a great opportunity for families to come out and spend an end-of-summer afternoon relaxing and enjoying the best offerings of area vendors.

Stanley McFarland was a local vendor providing information about his waterproofing business. He said, having just moved to the area, he was impressed with the friendliness of customers and the professional atmosphere provided by event organizers.

Members of the Butler Township Senior Citizen Center were on hand providing their signature dish — garlic fudge, which was both sweet and spicy.

Jean Marie Rossi, of Drums, came up with the recipe years ago. Many of her friends thought it was a joke.

But the unique mix of flavors is a favorite of many attendees of the event.

John Beishline came from Tamaqua with his family to enjoy sausage and peppers, heavy on the garlic, of course.

Beishline said he puts garlic in every dish that her prepares, both because he enjoys the flavor and believes it has health benefits.

“My aunt, she’s 80. She eats garlic every day,” he said. “It’s gotta be good for you.”

Robin Wainwright, of New Jersey, looked intently at the garlic brownies, contemplating whether they were worth a taste.

“We sampled a bit of everything today,” she said. “Wine, dips and plain garlics.”

Her favorite? Garlic dilly beans, a pickled treat which she said she can’t get enough of.

Wainwright, in the area visiting her daughter who lives in Wilkes-Barre, said she was impressed with the beauty of the surrounding countryside and the kind spirit of the people of the area.

She and a friend are looking forward to coming back in years to come.

Music lovers were not disappointed, as several bands provided the backdrop for attendees to leisurely enjoy something to eat with friends and family.

Rebecca Willner, of Mountain Top, said her love for garlic brought her to the festival for the first time.

“I love garlic and beautiful warm weather,” said Willner. “It’s a great day for both.”

Cherie Forder, co-owner of Creekside Garlic Farm, sells 27 varieties of garlic from her tent during the Hot and Stinky Garlic & Herb Festival at Zanolini Nursery & Country Shop in Drums on Saturday. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL082816garlic1-1.jpg Cherie Forder, co-owner of Creekside Garlic Farm, sells 27 varieties of garlic from her tent during the Hot and Stinky Garlic & Herb Festival at Zanolini Nursery & Country Shop in Drums on Saturday. Sean McKeag | Times Leader Thomas Dalesandro, a member of the Knights of Columbus, steams locally grown corn on the cob to serve hungry guests. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL082816garlic2-1.jpg Thomas Dalesandro, a member of the Knights of Columbus, steams locally grown corn on the cob to serve hungry guests. Sean McKeag | Times Leader Paula Willis, owner of Zanolini Nursery & Country Shop, reads off the types of peppers that will be eaten for the pepper-eating contest. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL082816garlic3-1.jpg Paula Willis, owner of Zanolini Nursery & Country Shop, reads off the types of peppers that will be eaten for the pepper-eating contest. Sean McKeag | Times Leader Twelve-year-old Victoria Veronica, of Lansford, feels the heat from a jalepeno pepper during the pepper-eating contest. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL082816garlic4-1.jpg Twelve-year-old Victoria Veronica, of Lansford, feels the heat from a jalepeno pepper during the pepper-eating contest. Sean McKeag | Times Leader Gale Sheradin, co-owner of Grandpa’s Garlic, sells varieties of garlic that are grown in the Catskills regioin near Binghamton, N.Y. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL082816garlic5-1.jpg Gale Sheradin, co-owner of Grandpa’s Garlic, sells varieties of garlic that are grown in the Catskills regioin near Binghamton, N.Y. Sean McKeag | Times Leader

By Geri Gibbons [email protected]

If you go: The Garlic & Herb Festival continues Sunday at the Zanolini Nursery & Country Shop, Drums, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the following schedule: • 12:00 p.m. – Garlic Eating Contest • 2:00 p.m. – Music by the Two of Us • 5:00 p.m. – Chinese Auction & Ticket Pulling

