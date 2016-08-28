Mostly sunny and hot today, slight chance of rain tonight in the Wyoming Valley

Sunshine and hot temperatures are expected today with a slight chance of rain tonight in the Wyoming Valley.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 80 degrees as of 8:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and fair skies were reported.

Today is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 87.

Tonight calls for a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Monday calls for a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m., then mostly sunny with a high near 85.

Monday night is expected to be mostly clear with a low around 57.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny conditions with a high near 83. Tuesday night is expected to be partly cloudy with a low around 63.

