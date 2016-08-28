Community celebrates Larksville police K-9 Officer Una’s third birthday

LARKSVILLE — Larksville’s K-9 officer Una’s ears don’t match and her partner officer Joshua Evans says it is for a reason.

“Her mother bit a part of her ear off after she was born,” said Evans, “and when I picked her out, I thought that must mean she was the strongest of the litter.”

The two have been inseparable ever since then, not only fighting crime, sniffing out drugs and locating weapons, but helping the strengthen the bonds of a community.

A chicken dinner and fundraising event celebrating the German shepherd’s third birthday at Larksville Volunteer Fire Co. 1 on Sunday underscored that support and the affection residents have for the K-9 officer.

When asked about community enthusiasm for the event, volunteer Tammy Dellario said the dinners were selling, “a dinner a minute.”

Eighty dinners were sold and 20 people had to be turned away with empty bellies.

Among the youngest of attendees was Chase Stitzer, 4, whose dad, Matt Stitzer, is also a police officer.

Chase smiled as he held onto a fan with Una’s image on it, complete with unmatched ears.

“She’s been in our yard,” said Matt Stitzer. “She’s a friendly dog.”

Both Stitzer and Evans remember Una when she came to the department as a puppy, and noted how quickly she grew.

“She was a puppy for like a minute,” said Stitzer.

Evans said the opportunity to bond with Una at such an early age cemented their working relationship and made them all the more effective in their various police duties.

Still, when Una’s at home (she lives with Evans), she’s simply a house dog who gets along well with Evans’ daughter, Aubrianna, 2.

Both Evans and Una will be heading up to the Wyoming Valley West High School next week to be the school resource officers there.

Evans said he couldn’t be any more enthusiastic about the opportunity to interact with young members of the community.

“We’ll be there to address crime, including drugs like heroin,” he said. “But, we’ll also be there to provide protection, help and guidance to students.”

Evans said he hopes to make a difference in the lives of young residents.

“Even if I could benefit the life of one student,” he said, “it will be worth it.”

The benefit raised about $1,500 that will go towards Una’s normal expenses, training supplies and food.

“She’s highly trained and she gets the best of everything necessary to do a good job,” said Evans.

As Una was leaving the benefit, an attendee presented her with a bright orange collar decorated with an ornate flower.

Evans, ever gracious and mindful of his commitment to community, said, “She’ll be wearing this for Halloween. It’s really beautiful.”

Jordan Mangan, right, and Dave Pritchard, both of Plymouth Goodwill Hose Co. No. 2, prepare barbecued chickens at Larksville K-9 Officer Una’s third birthday party in Larksville on Sunday afternoon. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL082916una_gg_2.jpg Jordan Mangan, right, and Dave Pritchard, both of Plymouth Goodwill Hose Co. No. 2, prepare barbecued chickens at Larksville K-9 Officer Una’s third birthday party in Larksville on Sunday afternoon. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Maryann Wydra, right, of Larksville, purchases a T-shirt from volunteer Jenn Pritchard during Larksville police K-9 Officer Una’s third birthday chicken barbecue party on Sunday. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL082916una_gg_3.jpg Maryann Wydra, right, of Larksville, purchases a T-shirt from volunteer Jenn Pritchard during Larksville police K-9 Officer Una’s third birthday chicken barbecue party on Sunday. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Larksville police K-9 Officer Joshua Evans plays with Officer Una during her third birthday chicken barbecue party at the Larksville Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 on Sunday afternoon. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL082916una_gg_1.jpg Larksville police K-9 Officer Joshua Evans plays with Officer Una during her third birthday chicken barbecue party at the Larksville Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 on Sunday afternoon. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader

By Geri Gibbons [email protected]