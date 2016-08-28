Arts at Hayfield craft festival draws crowds to Penn State Wilkes-Barre

LEHMAN TWP. — Call it a craft lover’s nirvana.

There was something for everyone at the 32nd annual Arts at Hayfield Summer Festival at Penn State’s Wilkes-Barre campus on Sunday.

Roughly 120 crafters and artisans sold everything from fall décor, jewelry, soaps, and wooden pepper mills to repurposed vintage furniture, artisan breads and even Victorian corsets.

In addition to the large variety of one-of-a-kind fashion corsets inspired by the “Steampunk” couture, Amber O’Boyle-Kulp’s tent also included black felt fedoras decorated with feathers and small automobile parts.

“I tend to use a lot of different materials,” said O’Boyle-Kulp, of Lackawanna County.

With dampened hands, ceramic artist Skip Sensbach, owner of Green Dog Pottery, shaped a spinning lump of clay and formed it into a small bowl.

The bowl would be added to the collection of glazed bowls he sold for $10. All proceeds from the bowls he sold on Sunday will be donated to the Back Mountain Food Pantry, Sensbach said.

“I threw 100 bowls this summer to bring to here,” he said. “Last year we moved all of them in one day.”

The event also included live entertainment, a variety of food trucks, children’s activities and tours of the historic Hayfield House and Friedman Observatory.

Vivian Richards, 35, of Dallas, said she tries to attend the event every year and usually picks up a new fall wreath. But this year, her goal was to buy homemade jelly for her husband. She also made sure to get some of her favorite spinach dip.

“I look forward to coming here every year, but I always have to get an early start to beat the crowd,” Richards said.

The next Arts at Hayfield event will be a “Homespun Holiday” craft show on Sunday, Nov. 6, in the campus Athletics and Commons Buildings.

Arts at Hayfield exhibitor Amber O’Boyle Kulp, of Pottstown, shows a piece of hand-crafted jewelry for sale. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL-08292016-hayfield-cf-1.jpg Arts at Hayfield exhibitor Amber O’Boyle Kulp, of Pottstown, shows a piece of hand-crafted jewelry for sale. Charlotte Bartizek | For Times Leader Sophie Brooks, of Wilkes-Barre, finds a perfect colorful dress she hoped her mother, Amanada Brooks, would consider buying at the festival. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL-08292016-hayfield-cf-3.jpg Sophie Brooks, of Wilkes-Barre, finds a perfect colorful dress she hoped her mother, Amanada Brooks, would consider buying at the festival. Charlotte Bartizek | For Times Leader Handmade exotic wooden salt and pepper shakers, which normally sell for $70 and up, are among the items Fred Frey, of Kingston, was selling at discounted prices — $25 for the set — at the festival on Sunday. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL-08292016-hayfield-cf-5.jpg Handmade exotic wooden salt and pepper shakers, which normally sell for $70 and up, are among the items Fred Frey, of Kingston, was selling at discounted prices — $25 for the set — at the festival on Sunday. Charlotte Bartizek | For Times Leader Ron Frank, left, of Nuangola, as well as Karen Mertz, right, of Dallas, along with others wondered what this curious piece was at the annual Arts at Hayfield Craft Festival on the Penn State WIlkes-Barre Campus in Lehman Township on Sunday. Franks bought the ceramic bird feeder and wondered how long it would keep squirrels occupied. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_TTL-08292016-hayfield-cf-2.jpg Ron Frank, left, of Nuangola, as well as Karen Mertz, right, of Dallas, along with others wondered what this curious piece was at the annual Arts at Hayfield Craft Festival on the Penn State WIlkes-Barre Campus in Lehman Township on Sunday. Franks bought the ceramic bird feeder and wondered how long it would keep squirrels occupied. Charlotte Bartizek | For Times Leader

By Camille Fioti For Times Leader