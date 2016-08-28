Two United pilots suspected of being drunk arrested in Glasgow

LONDON — Two United Airlines pilots who have been arrested for suspected intoxication before they were to fly 141 passengers from Scotland to the United States will appear in a Scottish court Monday, police said.

The Police Service of Scotland said it arrested both pilots Saturday at Glasgow Airport and both men, aged 45 and 35, would be arraigned at a court in Paisley, a Glasgow suburb, to face charges connected to Britain’s transport safety laws.

United Airlines said Saturday’s flight from Glasgow to the U.S. city of Newark, New Jersey, was delayed for 10 hours while the airline sought replacement pilots.

“The two pilots have been removed from service and their flying duties,” United spokeswoman Erin Benson said. “We are cooperating with the authorities and will conduct our own investigation as well. The safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority.”

Saturday’s arrests come barely a month after two Canadian pilots of an Air Transat plane were arrested at Glasgow Airport and charged with trying to fly while intoxicated.

