West Hazleton police investigate report of fight with bats, knives, machete

WEST HAZLETON — A large group of people armed with baseball bats, knives and a large machete were fighting on a borough street on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Green Street at about 3 p.m. after receiving a report of the incident.

One man with had head injuries were located nearby.

Others involved in the incident were located by police on Lincalis Street and dispersed as officers arrived, police said.

Police said they recovered multiple weapons at the scene, including brass knuckles and knives.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call borough police at 570-455-3733.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_police-report-3.jpg

By Times Leader Staff [email protected]