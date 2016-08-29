Sunny skies, chance of showers and thunderstorms expected into the midweek

Sunshine is expected in the Wyoming Valley for the beginning of the week, but the chance of showers and thunderstorms will return by the midweek.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 73 degrees as of 6:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and overcast skies were reported.

Mostly sunny skies are expected today, with a high near 85. Clear skies will follow into tonight, with a low around 56.

Sunny skies are predicted for Tuesday, with a high near 83. Mostly clear skies will carry over into Tuesday night, with a low around 61.

Mostly sunny skies are expected on Wednesday, along with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The high will be near 84.

Mostly cloudy skies are predicted for Wednesday night, along with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be around 63.



By Travis Kellar [email protected]