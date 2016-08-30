August 30th, 2016 - 7:14 am

Scattered showers, thunderstorms predicted as the week progresses


The Wyoming Valley could see some showers and thunderstorms as the week rolls on.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 57 degrees as of 6:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and fair skies were reported.

Areas of dense fog are possible before 11 a.m. today — otherwise, sunny skies are expected. Today’s high will be near 83.

Mostly clear skies will follow into tonight, with a low around 62.

Partly sunny skies are predicted for Wednesday, along with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. The high will be near 85.

Mostly cloudy skies will carry over into Wednesday night, along with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Up to a quarter of an inch of total rainfall is possible, and the low will be around 64.

Partly sunny skies are expected on Thursday, along with a 30 percent chance of showers before 9 a.m. The high will be near 77.

Partly cloudy skies will follow into Thursday night, along with a slight chance of showers before 9 p.m. The low will be around 57.

By Travis Kellar

[email protected]

Reach Travis Kellar at 570-991-6389 or on Twitter @TLNews

