AAA: Wilkes-Barre’s average gas price climbed by 2 cents overnight

The local average gas price climbed by 2 cents overnight and is up 5 cents from last week.

AAA Mid-Atlantic provided the following data for today’s average gas prices:

• Wilkes-Barre area gas average at $2.33 today, up 2 cents overnight and up 5 cents in the last week.

• Pennsylvania gas average at $2.33 today, unchanged overnight and up 3 cents in the last week.

• National gas average at $2.22 today, unchanged overnight, up 4 cents in the last week.

AAA Mid-Atlantic Logo.jpg http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_AAA-Mid-Atlantic-12.jpg AAA Mid-Atlantic Logo.jpg

By Travis Kellar [email protected]