AAA: Wilkes-Barre’s average gas price climbed by 2 cents overnight

The local average gas price climbed by 2 cents overnight and is up 5 cents from last week.
AAA Mid-Atlantic provided the following data for today’s average gas prices:
• Wilkes-Barre area gas average at $2.33 today, up 2 cents overnight and up 5 cents in the last week.
• Pennsylvania gas average at $2.33 today, unchanged overnight and up 3 cents in the last week.
• National gas average at $2.22 today, unchanged overnight, up 4 cents in the last week.
