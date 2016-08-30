Police investigating a report of shots fired in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — Police are investigating a report of shots fired that allegedly occurred early Tuesday morning.

Police said that at 1:28 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area of Carlisle Street where several witnesses reported shots fired. Several men were seen fleeing on foot, and a red car was also seen fleeing the scene, according to police.

Officers were unable to locate any suspects, but police said officers did find spent shell casings in the area. Police said officers did not find anything that was struck by the gunfire, and no injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department at 570-208-4200.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_BLOTTER-49.jpg

By Travis Kellar [email protected]