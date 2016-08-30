Police: Scranton man charged after hit and run death of Pittston resident

SCRANTON — A Scranton man has been charged with homicide by motor vehicle in the death of a Pittston resident, according to court documents.

According to the criminal complaint, Thomas Gill, while operating a Chevy Tahoe on South Main Street, left the right side of the road, fatally striking 26-year-old Michael Harmer.

Police allege that after his arrest Monday, Gill told them, “I took a life; I shouldn’t have been driving. I shouldn’t have been behind the wheel.”

Gill allegedly crossed a double line, striking Harmer as Harmer was riding his bicycle at about 7 a.m. Sunday.

Police found Harmer face down, with his head against the curb and his badly damaged bicycle badly lying next to him.

Surveillance cameras in the area provided footage that made it possible for police to identify the vehicle and its driver.

A witness also allegedly observed Gill’s vehicle cross the yellow line and fatally strike Harmer.

Gill then left the scene without attempting to render aid or provide information nor did he return to the scene to do so, according to police.

Although the vehicle was owned by and registered to Natalie Jordan, she told police Gill was the regular operator of the vehicle and she did not possess a key to the vehicle.

Jordan has not been charged.

Gill was arraigned before District Judge John Pesota and remains lodged at the Lackawanna County Prison for lack of $500,000 bail.

By Geri Gibbons [email protected]