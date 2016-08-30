Water main replacement project begins in Newport Township

NEWPORT TWP. — Nearly 3,000 feet of water main will be replaced over the next few months in the township, according to a Pennsylvania American Water press release.

The project, which began last week, will replace 2,900 feet of two, four and six-inch cast-iron water mains with new eight-inch ductile pipe along Chestnut, Walnut and Maple Street. The improvements will cost nearly $477,000.

When completed, in spring 2017, the project will improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions and increase water flows for firefighting.

The release states that construction, including street paving, is expected to be completed by spring 2017.

“During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower than normal water pressure,” the release said.

For more information, Pennsylvania American Water asks customers to call 1-800-565-7292.

By Melanie Mizenko [email protected]