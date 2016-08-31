Showers, thunderstorms possible in the Wyoming Valley through Thursday night

Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the Wyoming Valley through Thursday, but sunshine should return as the week comes to a close.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 64 degrees as of 6:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and fair skies were reported.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected today, along with a 40 percent chance of showers — thunderstorms will also be possible after 3 p.m. Less than a tenth of an inch of overall rainfall is possible, and the high will be near 82.

Cloudy skies will carry over into tonight, and showers and thunderstorms are likely between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Up to a quarter of an inch of rainfall is possible, and the low will be around 65.

Cloudy skies will gradually become mostly sunny on Thursday, and there will be a slight chance of showers before 10 a.m. The high will be near 78.

Mostly clear skies are predicted for Thursday night, with a low around 56.

Mostly sunny skies will round out the week on Friday, with a high near 74. Mostly clear skies will follow into Friday night, with a low around 54.

