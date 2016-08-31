Kaufer’s September outreach events to include new offerings

LUZERNE — State Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R - Kingston, has scheduled his monthly outreach events for September, with two new additions.

Kaufer said a small business advocacy program will make a counselor from Wilkes University Small Business Development Center available to help existing business owners who are residents of the 120th district to grow their business, explore new markets, plan strategically and operate with confidence.

“We started up the new small business outreach event because a lot of businesses on the best side are just small mom and pops,” he said, are “often forgotten by government.”

Also new, Kaufer said, is the career and educational planning outreach event which will provide information about topics such as financial aid and career planning.

Kaufer said he foresees opportunity to assist those who are looking for retraining after job loss as well as younger students and families who have questions about such topics as financial aid and admission processes.

Kaufer said outreach events sponsored by his office provide a good opportunity to seek support in “a private, one-on-one setting.”

Five outreach events will take place at Kaufer's district office at 161 Main Street, Luzerne: The Small Business Advocacy Program will be held the second Thursday of the month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A counselor from the Wilkes University Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will be available to help existing business owners to grow their business, explore new markets, plan strategically and operate with confidence. The Wilkes University SBDC is one of the 18 SBDCs located on college campuses throughout the state of Pennsylvania. Funding provided by the Small Business Administration, the PA Department of Community and Economic Development and host institutions possible at no cost.

The Career and Educational Planning program will be the second Friday of the month, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Angeline Abraham, academic specialist from Educational Opportunity Centers Inc. (EOC), will be available to offer free counseling in college admissions, financial aid, career planning and more. EOC advances and defends equal opportunity for low-income, first-generation adult students. Adults, dislocated workers and career changers are encouraged to schedule an appointment.

The Veterans Assistance Hours will be held on the third Thursday of the month, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gina Svoboda, department service officer with the American Legion, will be available to assist veterans, their spouses, and their dependents with a range of issues including compensation, pensions, death benefits, education and health care, as well as many other veteran-related issues.

The APPRISE Medicare Counseling will be held on the fourth Tuesday of each month, from 10 a.m. to noon. An APPRISE counselor will be available to offer free health insurance counseling, designed to assist older Pennsylvanians with Medicare. Counselors are specially trained staff and volunteers who can provide seniors with objective, easy-to-understand information about Medicare, Medicare Supplemental Insurance, Medicaid and Long-Term Care Insurance.

The Disability Advocacy Program will be held on the fourth Friday of the month, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bob Fox, from the Center for Independent Living (CIL), will be available for the Disability Advocacy Program to assist persons with disabilities, ages 18 and over. The CIL works to improve and enhance the independent living options for people with disabilities, including advocacy, skills training, information and referral, peer counseling, home modifications, attendant care and community integration, in addition to deaf and autism services.