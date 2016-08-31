Kistler Elementary School briefly locked down Friday morning after reports of shots fired

WILKES-BARRE — One man was charged with disorderly conduct after shooting a BB gun near Kistler Elementary School on Wednesday morning.

The incident resulted in the “lockdown” of the school for about 15 minutes, according to security personnel at the school.

According to police at about 9:30 a.m., they were dispatched to Gordon Avenue for the report of two males shooting a rifle.

The two males then fled the scene and attempted to hide in a field near Barney Farms, according to police.

Travis Horst, 20, was charged with disorderly conduct.

The report did not indicate why the second male was not charged.

By Geri Gibbons [email protected]