Hughestown police release photos of suspect in Tuesday’s M&T Bank robbery

HUGHESTOWN — Police have released photos of a suspect wanted in the robbery of M&T Bank on Tuesday.

Police say an unidentified male entered the bank at about 2:40 p.m., approached a teller and demanded money from the cash drawer. The suspect neither brandished a weapon nor threatened to use one during the robbery. The suspect then ran out of the bank, through the rear of the parking lot and crossed Laurel Street.

After crossing Laurel Street, the suspect was seen running into the woods directly across from the bank in the vicinity of Chestnut, Fanning and Drake streets in Hughestown.

The suspect, who escaped with a yet undetermined about of cash, is described as being in his early to mid 20s, slender, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall, clean shaven and having a dark complexion. On the day of the robbery, he wore a dark pullover style hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and dark framed sunglasses.

The robbery is being investigated by the Hughestown Police Department in conjunction with state police and the FBI.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Hughestown Police Department at 570-654-2082 or the FBI’s Scranton Office at 570-344-2404.

Police are looking for the man pictured in connection with a robbery of an M&T Bank on Tuesday.

