Police: Pursuit ends in crash in Hanover Township

A vehicle flipped onto its roof and skidded down a residential street in Hanover Township at the end of a police pursuit from Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday night.

Hanover Township police said an individual involved in a reported domestic dispute fled the scene when Wilkes-Barre police arrived.

Wilkes-Barre police pursued the individual, and the chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle struck a curb on Plymouth Avenue and flipped over.

Police said the driver, whose name was not yet available, was taken to a hospital by ambulance after rescue crews removed him from the vehicle. His condition was not available.

The black Honda sedan was on its roof, up against a silver Chevrolet sedan parked on the street in front of 415 Plymouth Ave.

Bill May, the owner of the Chevrolet, said he was getting ready for bed when he heard what “sounded like something sliding down the road.”

He looked out the window and saw the Honda next to his Chevrolet and Wilkes-Barre police on the scene.

The driver’s side side-view mirror on May’s car was in the wheel well of the Honda, and May’s car sustained scratches and dents.

May estimated the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m., because May’s TV was on and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was just getting ready to begin his speech, May said.

Emergency personnel survey the scene of a crash on Plymouth Avenue in Hanover Township at the end of a pursuit by Wilkes-Barre police Wednesday night. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Crash1_cropped.jpg Emergency personnel survey the scene of a crash on Plymouth Avenue in Hanover Township at the end of a pursuit by Wilkes-Barre police Wednesday night. Steve Mocarsky | Times Leader

By Steve Mocarsky [email protected]