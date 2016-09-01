Slight chance of showers predicted for Labor Day weekend

The Wyoming Valley could see some showers into the weekend, but the region shouldn’t be rained out into Labor Day.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 69 degrees as of 6:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and overcast skies were reported.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected today, along with a chance of showers before 8 a.m. The high will be near 77.

Partly cloudy skies will follow into tonight, with a low around 55.

Patchy fog is possible before 10 a.m. Friday — otherwise, mostly sunny skies will round out the week. The high will be near 76.

Mostly clear skies are expected into Friday night, with a low around 56.

Mostly sunny skies are predicted for Saturday, with a high near 76.

Mostly cloudy skies will follow into Saturday night, along with a chance of showers after 8 p.m. The low will be around 57.

Partly sunny skies will round out the weekend Sunday, along with a 30 percent chance of showers. The high will be near 74.

Mostly cloudy skies will follow into Sunday night, with a low around 59.

Partly sunny skies are predicted for Labor Day, with a high near 81. Partly cloudy skies will follow into Monday night, with a low around 59.

