September 1st, 2016 - 8:28 am

AAA: Local average gas price is up 6 cents from last week


The local average gas price continued to climb overnight and is up 6 cents from last week.

AAA Mid-Atlantic provided the following data for today’s average gas prices:

• Wilkes-Barre area gas average at $2.37 today, up a penny overnight and up 6 cents in the last week.

• Pennsylvania gas average at $2.34 today, unchanged overnight and up 2 cents in the last week.

• National gas average at $2.22 today, unchanged overnight, up 2 cents in the last week.

By Travis Kellar

Reach Travis Kellar at 570-991-6389 or on Twitter @TLNews

