Long awaited Nanticoke sewer project begins

NANTICOKE — A suspended sewer project in the city has new life, according to city officials.

The project, aimed at replacing old city sewer lines, suspended in May, resumed earlier this week, according to Donna Wall, interim city manager. Verizon cable lines lying close to the existing sewer lines caused the delay.

Times Leader records from 2014 show when the Geisinger building on Main Street joined the downtown landscape, its new sewer lines created an issue when they were connected to the city’s old, decrepit ones.

The project will replace sewer lines within three blocks on Main Street, between Walnut Street and the Burger King on Market Street. It also will close a section of Main Street during the day.

Funding for the sewer project has been in the city’s hands since 2014, Wall confirmed.

Wall said Locust and Main streets were closed Tuesday and Wednesday, and the timeline for specific streets is “day-by-day.” The crew arrives sometime in the 7 a.m. hour and works all day. The street is opened when the crew leaves.

“It was one of the conditions,” Wall said of the timeframe of the work. “We want to have operations for businesses.”

The detour, which Wall said she has traveled, is “minor.” Those travelling into Nanticoke will now take North Market to behind the Weis market, to the light at Burger King. Wall noted it is highly unlikely traffic coming from the Middle Road detour will affect the Main Street detour.

As long as the weather cooperates, traffic should return to normal by the end of October, Wall said.

“I’m optimistic,” she said.

The paving of the road will not be completed until the city begins its streetscape project, which will assist the city in becoming Americans with Disability Act compliant.

