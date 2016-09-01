U.S. Marshals task force arrests Florida homicide suspect in Hazle Township

SCRANTON – A man wanted for murder in Florida was arrested Thursday in Hazle Township, U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane said in a news release.

On Aug. 23, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Geronimo Dejesus, 55, charging him with first-degree murder. Allegedly, Dejesus beat his victim over the head with a shovel on Nov. 24, 2015, in Orlando. The victim was transported to an area hospital but two months later succumbed to his injuries sustained during the attack.

U.S. Marshals out of Orlando began working with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to locate and arrest Dejesus. The Marshals Service Florida-Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force developed information that Dejesus may have fled to Pennsylvania. An investigative lead was sent to the Marshals Office in Scranton.

On Thursday morning, the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force arrested Dejesus without incident in the 200 block of Washington Avenue. Dejesus was turned over to local authorities pending judicial proceedings.

“The coordination and cooperation demonstrated by law enforcement in this case ensured that an extremely dangerous and unpredictable murder fugitive was taken off the streets. It is our top priority to arrest violent offenders, especially those who have no regard for human life,” Pane said in the news release. “It is my hope that the victim’s family will find some measure of comfort knowing that the alleged attacker has been brought to justice.”

The Marshals Service worked jointly in the investigation with officers from the Scranton Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Police.

By Times Leader Staff [email protected]