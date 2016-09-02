Sunshine predicted for most of the Labor Day weekend in the Wyoming Valley

A sunny Labor Day weekend is forecast for the Wyoming Valley, but some showers are possible on Sunday.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 54 degrees as of 6:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, with mostly clear skies reported.

Patchy fog is possible before 8 a.m. today — otherwise, sunny skies are expected today. The high will be near 78.

Mostly clear skies will follow into tonight, with a low around 55.

Mostly sunny skies are predicted for Saturday, with a high near 79. Mostly cloudy skies will follow into Saturday night, with a low around 59.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected on Sunday, along with a 30 percent chance of showers. The high will be near 74. Those mostly cloudy skies and chance of showers will carry over into Sunday night, with a low around 59.

Mostly sunny skies are expected for Labor Day, with a high near 80. Mostly clear skies will follow into Monday night, with a low near 60.

Be sure to check out the Times Leader’s weather page for up-to-date forecast information and radar!

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web1_National-Weather-Service-6.jpg

By Travis Kellar [email protected]