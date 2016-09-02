AAA: Local average gas price dropped slightly overnight, up 5 cents from last week

The local average gas price dropped slightly overnight, but the average is still up 5 cents from last week.

AAA Mid-Atlantic provided the following data for today’s average gas prices:

• Wilkes-Barre area gas average at $2.36 today, down a penny overnight and up 5 cents in the last week.

• Pennsylvania gas average at $2.34 today, unchanged overnight and up 2 cents in the last week.

• National gas average at $2.22 today, unchanged overnight, up a penny in the last week.

Be sure to check out the Times Leader’s new gas prices page, which includes maps with gas stations in the area that have the cheapest fuel!

By Travis Kellar [email protected]