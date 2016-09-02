Police searching for woman reported missing from Valley Youth House

WILKES-BARRE — Police are searching for a woman who was reported missing Thursday.

Police said that at approximately 1:39 p.m. Thursday, a man reported Courtney Gyles, 19, missing. Gyles was last seen at the Valley Youth House on Monday.

The man told police Gyles was supposed to go on vacation out of the country from Tuesday until Sept. 10, but said Gyles did not check in with staff as required.

Gyles is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Police are asking anyone with information on Gyles’ whereabouts to contact police at 570-208-4200.

http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Wilkes-Barre-City-Police-1.jpg

By Travis Kellar [email protected]