KINGSTON — A raid on an apartment Friday morning found heroin, cocaine and guns, police said.

According to the Kingston Police Department, police were joined by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives during a search of 183 Zerby Ave., Apartment D.

A 54-year-old man was taken into custody on federal charges and had an initial appearance in Scranton late Friday afternoon, according to ATF agents.

