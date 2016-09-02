Police investigating possible shooting on Sherman Street

WILKES-BARRE — Police are investigating a report of shooting Friday night on North Sherman Street.

A witness said a man collapsed in front of his black SUV outside a house on North Sherman Street around 8 p.m.

One neighbor said her daughter saw the man park his car and walk away from the house. She said he returned about 15 minutes later and fell to the ground trying to get into the car.

Neighbors said they did not hear gun shots, but that the man was bleeding and was taken away in an ambulance.

An onlooker said he had lived in the same house for “many years,” and this was the first time he remembers anything like this happening outside his house.

Wilkes-Barre police converage on Sherman Street for the report of a bloodied man who may have been shot. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_shooting_wb2.jpg Wilkes-Barre police converage on Sherman Street for the report of a bloodied man who may have been shot.