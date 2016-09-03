UPDATE: Man dead after shooting on Sherman Street

WILKES-BARRE — A man is dead after a shooting on North Sherman Street Friday night, according to police.

According to police, who responded to the incident at about 8 p.m., the victim originally exited his SUV on the street, walked north and then returned having been shot.

An unnamed man reported to neighbors that the victim had been shot and advised them to call an ambulance.

The man, who advised neighbors of the shooting, then left the area on foot.

The victim was transported to Geisinger Medical Center Trauma Unit.

He was pronounced dead at 11:57 p.m. An autopsy is pending.

According to police, an investigation is under way which was initiated by the Wilkes-Barre Detective Division, along with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police FSU Unit in Wyoming and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s office.

Anyone with any information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre Police Detective Division’s Detective Jensen or Detective Yelland at 570 208-4225.

Police responded to a shooting on Friday in which a man was killed. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_shooting_wb2-2.jpg Police responded to a shooting on Friday in which a man was killed.