September 3rd, 2016

Mostly sunny and warm throughout the Labor Day weekend in the Wyoming Valley


Mostly sunny and warm, comfortable conditions are expected today and throughout the Labor Day weekend in the Wyoming Valley.

The National Weather Service indicated it was 61 degrees as of 8:54 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and fair skies were reported.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 78. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy and cool with a low around 55.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 76. Sunday night calls for partly cloudy conditions with a low around 59.

On Labor Day, the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 80. Monday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 61.

