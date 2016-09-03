Police: Sale to a confidential informant yields drugs, cash in Hazleton

HAZLETON — Police arrested a Hazleton man on Friday after he allegedly delivered five bricks — or 250 packets — of heroin to a confidential informant.
Police said John Anthony Rivera, during a traffic stop following the delivery, was found to be in possession of the money determined to have been used by the informant to obtain the drugs, two cellular telephones and a Pepsi bottle with a false bottom believed to be used to conceal narcotics from law enforcement.
A search of Rivera’s residence by narcotics investigators yielded approximately $2,840 in cash, which Rivera admitted were proceeds from drug dealing.
A 2003 Acura MDX SUV owned by Rivera was also seized.
Rivera was charged with delivery of a controlled substance (heroin) and unlawful use of a communication facility (cellular phone).
Reach Geri Gibbons at 570-991-6117 or on Twitter @TLGGibbons