Police: Sale to a confidential informant yields drugs, cash in Hazleton

HAZLETON — Police arrested a Hazleton man on Friday after he allegedly delivered five bricks — or 250 packets — of heroin to a confidential informant.

Police said John Anthony Rivera, during a traffic stop following the delivery, was found to be in possession of the money determined to have been used by the informant to obtain the drugs, two cellular telephones and a Pepsi bottle with a false bottom believed to be used to conceal narcotics from law enforcement.

A search of Rivera’s residence by narcotics investigators yielded approximately $2,840 in cash, which Rivera admitted were proceeds from drug dealing.

A 2003 Acura MDX SUV owned by Rivera was also seized.

Rivera was charged with delivery of a controlled substance (heroin) and unlawful use of a communication facility (cellular phone).

By Geri Gibbons [email protected]