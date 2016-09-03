Allentown couple found dead in home identified; questions remain

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Authorities have identified the man and woman found dead in an eastern Pennsylvania home, but more tests are needed to determine why they died.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office said 47-year-old William McConnell and 44-year-old Corinna Rismiller were pronounced dead Thursday in their Salisbury Township home.

Autopsies were done Friday, but a ruling on the cause and manner of their deaths were deferred pending toxicological studies.

The district attorney’s office has termed the deaths “suspicious” and the county homicide task force is investigating.

Officials have said they believe the two may have died several days before they were found. Officials said the man hadn’t reported to work for four days and garbage cans set outside the home Sunday were still outside Thursday, although they were normally brought back inside Monday.

