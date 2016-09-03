Shavertown woman shares memories of off-key soprano Florence Foster Jenkins

JACKSON TWP. — Soon to turn 100 years old, Helen Franklin remembers taking her mother and her two aunts to a wake in Wilkes-Barre in 1944.

The women were going to pay their respects to their distant cousin — Florence Foster Jenkins — who some 70 years after her death has become so popular that Hollywood has made a movie of her life, starring Oscar winner Meryl Streep in the lead role.

Florence Foster Jenkins was born on May 19, 1868, and she died on Nov. 26 1944. She is buried at Hollenback Cemetery in Wilkes-Barre.

“I saw her once for sure,” Franklin said in the living room of her Jackson Township home. “Maybe I saw her another time as well, but I really can’t remember.”

Twenty-eight years old at the time, Franklin drove her mom, Maude Splitt, and her two aunts, Ruby Elston and Ella Harvey, to Wilkes-Barre for Foster Jenkins’ wake and funeral.

“There were a lot of people coming and going,” Franklin said. “I remember people saying what a wonderful person she was. I’m told she was a lovely lady — very wealthy — but I don’t know where all her money went.”

Franklin said she remembers that Florence loved to sing, but that she couldn’t sing very well.

“She sang at Carnegie Hall,” she said. “She invited a lot of people and gave tickets away.”

Franklin said her grandfather was invited, but he didn’t want to travel to New York City.

“He was a farmer,” Franklin said. “He said he couldn’t afford to go to New York.”

Franklin said Florence visited relatives in Dallas, but she couldn’t provide any details of that. She did remember that after Florence died, her accompanist, Cosme McMoon, visited her aunt’s house in Dallas.

“He was a short man,” Franklin said. “I think he was looking for money.”

Franklin said since Florence has become so popular, she likes to read about her and her life story.

“I seem to recall being at her house,” Franklin said. “Unlike Florence, I never did anything famous, except live a good life.”

Franklin said her grandfather, Frank Bulford, was a cousin to Florence. She said her parents, Maude and Gustave Splitt, never talked much about her.

“The relationship was through the Bulfords,” Franklin said. “I imagine her money went to charity.”

Franklin lives on the property where she was born. She said there was a farmhouse on the property and that’s where she was born — a 3-pound premature baby. She said the coal stove was used as her incubator.

She and her husband, Norman, lived in Philadelphia and Horsham for many years. Their daughters, Kathleen and Carol May, were educated as trained nurses. Both daughters are deceased, Franklin said.

Franklin attended the Ceasetown one-room school and went on to graduate from Dallas Township High School in 1935. For many years, Franklin organized the Old School Days Reunion for people who attended one-room schools.

She turns 100 on Nov. 25 and the family has a special party planned.

Her niece Sandy Morris, said the family marvels at all the things Franklin has witnessed during her lifetime — the invention of electricity, indoor plumbing, the automobile and the airplane.

“But I don’t think it would be good to show her a computer,” Morris said.

