A train lover’s paradise: Railfest 2016 drawing railroading fans to Scranton

SCRANTON — About 3,000 railroad enthusiasts are expected to visit the city of Scranton this weekend to attend the Railfest 2016 event held at the Steamtown National Historic Site. This weekend’s Railfest is the park’s 10th.

The two-day event, which began Saturday, highlights the importance of the railroad industry throughout our nation’s history and in meeting today’s transportation needs, according to park officials.

Debbie Conway, park superintendent, said Railfest is a “celebration of railroading both past and present.”

Visitors got a close look at new diesel-powered rail equipment with several samples brought in from various railroads. And they got to take a trip into the past through seeing, hearing and touching working steam engines.

“This year, we are very excited to host Peppersass, the 150 year-old steam engine from the Mount Washington Cog Railway in New Hampshire,” Conway said. “Every year we work to bring in new and different equipment.”

There were sophisticated model train displays, an exhibit of railroad photos, children’s activities, food and music. Over 150 staff and volunteers from local communities and outside areas including Baltimore, Harrisburg and Philadelphia assisted in keeping the event moving smoothly. They answered questions and demonstrated railroading techniques such as removing wheels and repairing locomotives.

Julio and Sophia Vargas came from Phillipsburg, N.J., with their two small children. The children were amazed at the size and power, Julio Vargas said. They also loved the model trains.

Visitors interested in riding the rails could jump on the “Scranton Limited” short train rides or sign up for the four-hour “Moscow Excursions,” take trolley rides at the Lackawanna County Trolley Museum or ride a “hand car,” also known as a “pump car.”

Jenny Hewett and Julie Welder, from Great Bend in Susquehanna County, said their young children were “awestruck” about taking their first train rides.

The park provided shuttle service to La Festa Italiana, also going on this weekend in the city’s Courthouse Square.

Conway thanked event partners, including the Friends of Northeast PA Railroading, the Pennsylvania Northeast Regional Rail Authority and the Delaware Lackawanna Railroad, which sent equipment for display.

Anyone interested in joining the railroad festivities can visit Steamtown between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Conductor Tom Wyatt leans out the window of the Baldwin #26 steam locomotive before taking passengers for a tour during Railfest at Steamtown in Scranton on Saturday. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090416railfest1-1.jpg Conductor Tom Wyatt leans out the window of the Baldwin #26 steam locomotive before taking passengers for a tour during Railfest at Steamtown in Scranton on Saturday. Sean McKeag | Times Leader Ryan Moretti, 14, of Levittown, glances out the window of a passenger car before a rail excursion to Moscow powered by a diesel locomotive. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090416railfest2-1.jpg Ryan Moretti, 14, of Levittown, glances out the window of a passenger car before a rail excursion to Moscow powered by a diesel locomotive. Sean McKeag | Times Leader Conductors Mitch Knauss, left, and Larry Scucci greet people as they arrive from a caboose tour of the railyard at Steamtown. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090416railfest3-1.jpg Conductors Mitch Knauss, left, and Larry Scucci greet people as they arrive from a caboose tour of the railyard at Steamtown. Sean McKeag | Times Leader People wait in line to board a train. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TTL090416railfest4-1.jpg People wait in line to board a train. Sean McKeag | Times Leader

Locomotives old and newfeatured at Steamtown

By Ralph Nardone For Times Leader

IF YOU GO What: Railfest 2016 When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday Where: Steamtown National Historic Site, Cliff Street, Scranton Admission: $7 for adults; children 15 and under are free. A train ride to Moscow and back is $24 for adults, $22 for senior citizens and $17 for children. Yard shuttle rides are $5 for ages 6 and older. Learn more www.nps.gov/stea.