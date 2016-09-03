Chelsea Clinton coming to Scranton Thursday to campaign for mom, Hillary

SCRANTON — Chelsea Clinton will make an appearance in Scranton on Thursday to campaign for her mother, Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Dubbed the “Fall Kickoff Phone Bank with Chelsea Clinton,” the Women for Hillary Scranton Organizing Event will take place at 12:05 p.m. at 207 N. Washington Ave., Scranton.

The location is the former Scranton Music Works, where the Bernie Sanders campaign opened a field office in March. The building is situated between Subway and Edible Arrangements and across the street from Courthouse Square.

Chelsea Clinton will “talk about how her mom will defend and expand women’s rights and fight for women and families as president. She will also outline how Donald Trump’s campaign, in contrast, has denigrated women and people of many backgrounds — Latinos, African Americans, people with disabilities and more — and shows he is temperamentally unfit to be president,” according to a news release from Hillary for America.

The event is open to the public. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP online at hillaryclinton.com or go to http://tlgets.me/jwh.

Chelsea Clinton also will be visiting Pennsylvania on Wednesday, with stops planned at Carlisle and State College.

Chelsea Clinton is coming to Scranton on Thursday to campaign for her mother, Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. http://timesleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Chelsea_Clinton.jpg Chelsea Clinton is coming to Scranton on Thursday to campaign for her mother, Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Associated Press