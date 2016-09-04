Forty Fort to hold grand re-opening of police station, celebrate the life of a fallen hero

FORTY FORT — To Forty Fort Mayor Andy Tuzinski, a dedication ceremony to be held on Saturday marking the completion of renovations to the borough’s police department is a culmination of efforts of a multitude of people.

Tuzinski said the building, which now includes a secure evidence room, secure interview room, administrative office for the police chief, work stations for officers, a locker room and a lunch room, became a reality because of the willingness of those involved in the year-long project to work selflessly.

Appropriately, he said, the building will be dedicated to Patrolman Robert E. Mack who in 1949 who lost his life in the line of duty while attempting to resuscitate an elderly couple during a fire.

“The journey has been filled with a thousand steps,” he said, “and is filled with twist and turns.”

A safer department

About a year ago, Police Chief Daniel E. Hunsinger became concerned about the safety of his officers due to the construction of the main entrance of the department, which he said was “basically made up of thin glass and plexiglass.”

He remembers sharing his concerns with Jaclyn Pocceschi Mosley, the president and co-founder of Fallen Officers Remembered.

Mosley immediately went to work and applied for a grant through the Luzerne Foundation. Initially, that request was rejected, but Mosley was undeterred.

Her second attempt resulted in a $6,000 grant for a bullet-proof door, bullet-proof window and security “pass through” door for the main entrance of the department.

“This got the ball rolling and, not long after, we received additional funding from (a gaming revenue) grant to complete the remodeling project,” said Hunsinger.

With the exception of the electrical work, flooring and windows, Hunsinger and his officers did all the work on the project in an effort to save money.

Tuzinski is careful to credit the borough’s manager, Bonnie Arnon, with applying for the grant and council President Jeff McLaughlin as well as the entire council for supporting the project.

“I consistently emphasize the good people I have around me,” said Tuzinski. “The team that makes progress possible.”

A fallen officer

The dedication of the project to Robert E. Mack was made possible by unusual circumstances and the willingness of others to go “above and beyond,” Hunsinger said.

The chief said that as the project got underway, they were contacted by Rocky Geppert, an investigator for the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial of Allegheny County, who wanted to verify that Robert Mack was a fallen officer from the borough.

It was then that Hunsinger and Tuzinski became aware of Mack’s heroism and ultimate sacrifice.

Tuzinski was then able to make contact with Mack’s son Robert “Bob” C. Mack, 77, who was thrilled to reconnect with his hometown, in celebration of the life of his father.

The junior Mack said of his father, “He just wanted to be known as a good officer and a family man.”

Tuzinski and Mack have found much in common over the past year and feel a special connection.

“I now own the house that the Macks lived in at one time,” said Tuzinski.

Saturday will bring the junior Mack back to the area from his home in North Carolina.

But, Mack will not be coming alone. About 20 family members from North Carolina, Virginia, Connecticut and Philadelphia will join him in celebrating the life of someone they call a hero and the borough in which he served.

Hunsinger said Saturday’s observance will be threefold.

“We’ll be celebrating a newly remodeled police department, thanking the Fallen Officers’ Remembered and the Luzerne Foundation,” he said, “and paying a long overdue tribute to a fallen Forty Fort borough police officer.”

Robert Mack

By Geri Gibbons [email protected]